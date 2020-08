Deputies say 26-year-old Dylan Sweat left his home Thursday afternoon wearing only boxer briefs and ran down the road.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man considered to be in danger in Columbia County.

