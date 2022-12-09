Police presence reported in the Lakewood area on Jacksonville's Southside

x
A witness confirmed Lakewood Church and School are on lockdown, and everyone is OK.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at Lakewood Presbyterian Church and School at 2001 University Blvd W. on Jacksonville's Southside.

A witness in the area confirmed the church and school are on lockdown and everyone is OK, but they could not make any further comment. A helicopter is in the air over the school.

Employees at a nearby business told First Coast News police are been in the area for the last two hours. Officers are walking around a home with dogs sniffing the ground.

Officers in SWAT uniforms grouped on the street.

They have guns drawn, what looked to be rifles.

Credit: Rhonda Johnson
Lakewood Presbyterian Church police presence.
Credit: Mekena
Lakewood Presbyterian Church police presence.

