Police presence reported in the Lakewood area on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at Lakewood Presbyterian Church and School at 2001 University Blvd W. on Jacksonville's Southside.
A witness in the area confirmed the church and school are on lockdown and everyone is OK, but they could not make any further comment. A helicopter is in the air over the school.
Employees at a nearby business told First Coast News police are been in the area for the last two hours. Officers are walking around a home with dogs sniffing the ground.
Officers in SWAT uniforms grouped on the street.
They have guns drawn, what looked to be rifles.