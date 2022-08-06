Man arrested following SWAT team stand-off in Clay County

Horace Jackson, 32, is facing multiple felonies for resisting an officer with violence.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man is facing charges following an hours-long stand-off with a SWAT team on Tuesday in Clay County.

The stand-off lasted hours and families were unable to return to their homes in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when Jackson refused to come outside and instead barricaded himself in the house, threatening to shoot anyone who came inside. This happened on Malibu Circle in Orange Park.

Jackson was eventually taken into custody. Clay County officers did not say anyone was hurt.

"After several hours of an extensive search of the residence, Horace was located and taken into custody," reads a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

One neighbor tells First Coast News this wasn't the first time she's seen a SWAT team situation in her neighborhood.

"It's not good," said Sherry James. "I mean this is a felon here and they got the U.S. Marshals here trying to get him out and SWAT team trying to get him out. It's kind of scary. You don't know about your neighbors."