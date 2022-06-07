Clay County deputies working SWAT situation in Lakeside neighborhood

The incident involves execution of a SWAT search warrant, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is working an active investigation in the Lakeside neighborhood.

Deputies say the situation is happening in the 2600 block of Malibu Circle at Bay Hill Boulevard. The incident involved the execution of a SWAT call, deputies say.

Sheriff Michelle Cook posted an update on her Facebook, stating that CCSO and the U. S. Marshall's attempted to serve an arrest warrant earlier in the afternoon.

The man at the center of the arrest warrant barricaded himself inside a home, Cook says, and barricaded himself in the house and threatened to shoot anyone who came inside.

CCSO says please use an alternate route and avoid travel in and around this area.