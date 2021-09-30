Patrick McDowell, man accused of killing Nassau County deputy, booked into jail

He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police dog.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The man accused of fatally shooting a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy is now behind bars.

Patrick McDowell, 35, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, was booked into the Nassau County Jail around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

McDowell is accused of shooting Deputy Joshua Moyers twice, in the face and the back, during a traffic stop Friday. Moyers died in the hospital on Sunday, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper. McDowell also shot a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9, before fleeing.

He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police dog and is being held without bond.

McDowell was initially taken into custody on Tuesday and transported to UF Health Jacksonville to be treated for injuries from his capture.

First Coast News received photos the capture showing the apparent wounds. Another photo shows Moyers' handcuffs binding McDowell's wrists.

"The handcuffs that we put on him were Deputy Moyers'," Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon describing McDowell's arrest. He said he wished McDowell had given police the opportunity to shoot him and described him as a coward.

