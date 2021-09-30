Weapon found in woods where Patrick McDowell was hiding, deputies say

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says it cannot confirm at this time if it is related to this case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A weapon has been found during the search of a wooded area around where Patrick McDowell was found hiding earlier this week.

However, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says it cannot confirm at this time if it is related to this case. It will be examined and tested at the FDLE Crime Lab, the agency says.

It's unknown what type of weapon was found.

Law enforcement personnel from several agencies began searching the wooded area around the Callahan ballpark for any additional evidence after McDowell was arrested Tuesday.

McDowell, accused of killing a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy, was apprehended after reportedly hiding out in a bathroom at a baseball park, according to law enforcement.