Man accused of killing Nassau deputy taken into custody near Callahan

Patrick McDowell, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, has been apprehended near Callahan, according to Nassau County Emergency Management.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of fatally shooting a Nassau County deputy Friday morning is now in custody.

Background:

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is expected to give an update Tuesday regarding the search for Patrick McDowell, the man accused of fatally shooting a Nassau County deputy Friday morning.

It's not clear what time that update will be.

However, per a law enforcement source, there is increased police activity in the area of Ballpark Road.

Callahan Intermediate School is in the area and parents have been notified of increased police activity in the area,

Additionally, Reporter Atyia Collins says she's witnessed four law enforcement units have gone flying down a street with lights on. She is currently at the Anchor Church of God on US-1 that leads into Callahan.

First Coast News has not officially confirmed that the increased law enforcement is related to the search for McDowell.

Units are on the move here in Callahan on US1. We are waiting on an update from @NCSO_FL @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/aUw37HxCAZ — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 28, 2021

Teams in Nassau County combed though a wooded area overnight for any evidence of McDowell after having located a hat and other articles that reportedly belong to him.

"Hope he turns himself in, it would be the right thing to do," said Sheriff Bill Leeper Monday.

The funeral for Deputy Joshua Moyers will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Callahan First Baptist Church. The church is located at 45090 Green Avenue in Callahan.

His family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the service begins.

Following the service, Deputy Moyers will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Hilliard.

You can leave a memory or tribute to Deputy Moyers on the funeral home's website.