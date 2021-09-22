Free after-school arts program now enrolling Jacksonville teens

The Performers Academy will teach teens eight different arts areas: fashion design, lyricism, theater, visual arts, music, dance, songwriting and recording arts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville nonprofit studio is now enrolling teens for its free after-school arts program.

The Performers Academy has 10 spots open for teens age 14 to 19 for Squad Goals Teen Studio, a program that runs Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the arts academy located in the St. Nicholas area at 3674 Beach Blvd.

Students can learn the ropes of eight different arts areas: fashion design, lyricism, theater, visual arts, music, dance, songwriting and recording arts, TPA said in a news release. This fall, the teens in the program will collaborate to create an original short film.

"At a time when teen suicide and violence are simultaneously on the rise, TPA offers a free after-school initiative that interrupts cycles of trauma through performing arts," Executive Director and Art Influencer Ebony Payne-English said in the release.

The program is limited to 30 students, divided into groups of five, with social distancing enforced in order to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The arts areas will include the following, according to the TPA website:

Lyricism: Creative Storytelling, Poetry, Rap

Theater: Improv, Performance Art, Playwriting

Recording Arts: Music Production, Recording Engineering, Studio Mixing

Singing & Songwriting: Poetry, Vocals, Songwriting

Music: Piano, Guitar, Singing, Composition

Visual Arts: Drawing, Painting, Crafting

Dance: HipHop & Ballet

TPA was established in 2008 by Community Activist and Philanthropist Kathryn McAvoy. In 2020, Payne-English became the organization's first Black executive director.