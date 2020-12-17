Free after-school arts program now enrolling Jacksonville teens

The Performers Academy's Squad Goals Teen Studio is a free after-school program for age 13 to 19, with classes ranging from fashion design to theater to songwriting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville nonprofit studio is looking for a few more teens to fill the spots left in its free after-school arts program.

The Performers Academy has four spots left for teens age 13 to 19 for Squad Goals Teen Studio, a program that runs Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the arts academy located in the St. Nicholas area at 3674 Beach Blvd.

Students can learn the ropes of eight different arts areas: fashion design, lyricism, theater, visual arts, music, dance, songwriting and recording arts. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 prevention will be enforced, TPA said in a news release.

Students who enroll in the nonprofit arts education organization's after-school program will be instructed by the following team of arts educators:

Ebony Payne-English, art influencer, poet and educator

Dr. Shaun Powell, theater: CEO of Powellfull Productions and the first Black woman to sell out the Ritz Theatre with an original stage play

Moses West, lyricism: Southern Fried Poetry Slam champion and founder of Slam Duval poetry team

Sia Ann Walker, fashion design and artist-in-residence for visual arts: educator for more than 20 years and CEO of Rare Honey Artwear

Mile$ Grant, recording arts: CEO of Build Together Records and Edward Waters College Dean's List scholar