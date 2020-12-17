Free after-school arts program now enrolling Jacksonville teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville nonprofit studio is looking for a few more teens to fill the spots left in its free after-school arts program.
The Performers Academy has four spots left for teens age 13 to 19 for Squad Goals Teen Studio, a program that runs Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the arts academy located in the St. Nicholas area at 3674 Beach Blvd.
Students can learn the ropes of eight different arts areas: fashion design, lyricism, theater, visual arts, music, dance, songwriting and recording arts. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 prevention will be enforced, TPA said in a news release.
Students who enroll in the nonprofit arts education organization's after-school program will be instructed by the following team of arts educators:
- Ebony Payne-English, art influencer, poet and educator
- Dr. Shaun Powell, theater: CEO of Powellfull Productions and the first Black woman to sell out the Ritz Theatre with an original stage play
- Moses West, lyricism: Southern Fried Poetry Slam champion and founder of Slam Duval poetry team
- Sia Ann Walker, fashion design and artist-in-residence for visual arts: educator for more than 20 years and CEO of Rare Honey Artwear
- Mile$ Grant, recording arts: CEO of Build Together Records and Edward Waters College Dean's List scholar
Enrollment is ongoing through Dec. 20 for the program, which begins Jan. 4, 2021. You can register at TPA's website by clicking here.
