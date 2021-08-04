Jacksonville PorchFest announces lineup for 2021 festival

The festival, held in Historic Springfield, will feature more than 50 food and art vendors as well as more than 20 bands.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lineup is set for the seventh annual Jacksonville PorchFest in November!

The festival, held on Historic Springfield's East Side this year, will feature more than 20 bands playing on porches throughout the neighborhood. The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be craft beer available for purchase, with more than 50 food trucks and vendors on site as well.

The performers for the event include:

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Mama Blue

Chris Thomas Band

LPT

Eric Carter

Folk is People

Groove Coalition

MJ Baker

Spade McQuade

Let’s Ride Brass Band

John Parkerurban & Friends

Baba Caiman

Caribe Groove

Dakar

Jahmen

Micheal Mason

Ramona the Band

Remedy Tree

The Bridge Street Vibe

The Rip Currents Band

In addition, there will be performances by local students during the event including:

Douglas Anderson Guitar Ensemble

Jacksonville Arts Music School

Cathedral Arts Project

Pine Forest Elementary