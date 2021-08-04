Jacksonville PorchFest announces lineup for 2021 festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lineup is set for the seventh annual Jacksonville PorchFest in November!
The festival, held on Historic Springfield's East Side this year, will feature more than 20 bands playing on porches throughout the neighborhood. The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be craft beer available for purchase, with more than 50 food trucks and vendors on site as well.
The performers for the event include:
- Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
- Mama Blue
- Chris Thomas Band
- LPT
- Eric Carter
- Folk is People
- Groove Coalition
- MJ Baker
- Spade McQuade
- Let’s Ride Brass Band
- John Parkerurban & Friends
- Baba Caiman
- Caribe Groove
- Dakar
- Jahmen
- Micheal Mason
- Ramona the Band
- Remedy Tree
- The Bridge Street Vibe
- The Rip Currents Band
In addition, there will be performances by local students during the event including:
- Douglas Anderson Guitar Ensemble
- Jacksonville Arts Music School
- Cathedral Arts Project
- Pine Forest Elementary
Jacksonville PorchFest will be Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon until 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, family friendly and dog friendly.