Have you been skipping your mammogram? Sign up for new Buddy Bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's time to quit skipping your mammogram. Some women said they were scared they'd catch COVID, so they didn't go get checked.

But don't fool yourself, skipping your mammogram for one or two years can have serious consequences you don't want. You could wind up with a cancer spreading through your body.

Instead, catch it early, or even better, get some peace of mind when your mammogram shows nothing wrong.

The Buddy Bus makes getting your mammograms easy.

It's our new mobile mammography unit with Baptist/MD Anderson.

First Coast News met up with two of the first five women to go on the Buddy Bus and get their mammograms.

Sarah McMillan, Director of Development at Wolfson Children's Hospital, came out looking relieved. "Yes, it was my first one!"

It was her very first mammogram. She says it didn't hurt at all.

Rowana Garcia, who works in administration in the Baptist pharmacy, came out smiling and said, "I loved it! I really loved it."

She had skipped her mammogram during COVID and felt much better getting checked, especially because she wants to be alive for her adorable grandson.

Sarah knows her family, including her furry buddies, depend on her to stay alive.

The Buddy Bus is equipped with 3D state-of-the art technology.

Baptist medical experts in the field of radiology recommend women begin mammograms at age 40.

Rowana says, "Don't be scared. It's easy. It's not painful."

Have you signed up your group for the Buddy Bus?

Just scan the QR code here:

Or you can click here to see more information about the Buddy Bus.

You must pre-register for the Buddy Bus.

If you'd like to turn it into a Buddy Check celebration for women, First Coast News anchor Jeannie Blaylock would love to come to your group.