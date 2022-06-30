Have you signed up yet for the new Buddy Bus?

The Buddy Bus is open for business. It's our new mobile mammography unit for the First Coast, a joint project between First Coast News and Baptist/MD Anderson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Buddy Bus is now open for business on our First Coast .Have you signed your group up?

The idea is to make mammograms much easier to get. The Buddy Bus will come to your group, your office, your school, your business or your church.

Some groups are already booking ahead for October, Breast Cancer Awareness month.

To request a bus visit to your worksite or event, complete the form by clicking here, and a team member will reach out to you.

If you'd like First Coast News anchor and Buddy Check founder, Jeannie Blaylock, to come speak at your event, you can email here at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

The Buddy Bus is equipped with state-of-the-art 3D technology.

Doctors at Baptist/MD Anderson say it offers a opportunity to find breast cancer earlier than the traditional 2D technology.

Dr. Laila Samiian, a breast cancer surgeon at Baptist, says, "You can really pick up smaller cancers deep inside the breast hiding within dense breast tissue."

Experts at Baptist say, picture a cake from the top.

That's the 2D mammogram technology. But slice through, say six layers of cake, and you can spot the tiniest of cancers, even before they can be felt.