How do I get the Buddy Bus to my group for mammograms?

Mammograms are a key way women can catch breast cancer early. Here are answers to your questions about the new mobile mammography unit, the Buddy Bus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Buddy Bus was unveiled on May 12th, 2022. It's a project of Baptist/MD Anderson and First Coast News.

Mammograms are crucial. The Buddy Bus is equipped with 3D technology, which can find tiny cancers before they can be felt. If a woman catches breast cancer early, she could have a 5- year survival rate of 99%.

Here are some questions about the Buddy Bus and answers from Baptist/MD Anderson:

What if our group wants to raise money to pay for mammograms for underserved women?

Please reach out to Jason Simpson at Jason.Simpson2@bmcjax.com with the Baptist Health Foundation to determine the best fundraising option for you.

What if I need a mammogram and I can’t afford it?

For women with no breast complaints who need a screening mammogram

If you are uninsured but have a primary care physician:

Call your primary care physician’s office and ask for a physician’s order for a mammogram.

Once you have the physician order, click here to coordinate with Baptist Health.

If you are uninsured and need a primary care physician:

Depending on the county you live in, you should reach out to one of the clinics below, and they will help you get a physician order for a mammogram.

Duval County

JaxCareConnect

904.595.7770

Clay County

The Way Clinic

904.531.9504

St. Johns County and Clay County

Aza Health

904.829.2782

Nassau County

Barnabas Center, Inc.

904.261.7000

What if I already feel a lump? Can I get an appointment on the Buddy Bus?

You will need a diagnostic mammogram, which we do not offer on the Buddy Bus.

If you are insured and have a primary care physician, please make an appointment for a diagnostic mammogram with Baptist Health’s Hill Breast Center.

If you are uninsured and have a primary care physician, please follow the same steps outlined above in question 2 but specify that you will need a diagnostic mammogram because you have found a lump.

If you are uninsured and need a primary care physician, please follow the same steps outlined above in question 2 but specify that you will need a diagnostic mammogram because you have found a lump.

How do I sign up my church for the Buddy Bus? Can it come one Sunday after church?

To request the bus for your organization or event, please fill out the form at baptistjax.com/buddy and we will be back in touch to coordinate timing based on the bus’s availability.

How many times a month will the Buddy Bus go out?

We are still determining this.

Are some appointments already made? When? Where?

Not yet—we are working on setting up Buddy Bus events.

Will the Buddy Bus provide mammograms in underserved communities?

The Buddy Bus will provide mammograms for corporations and community events in neighborhoods throughout our community. To get a mammogram on the Buddy Bus, Baptist Health needs to make sure patients have a provider in place to receive results (available through one of the free clinics mentioned above for those patients who do not have one).

If patients are uninsured or underinsured, we recommend they go through one of the free clinics mentioned above to receive their mammogram so that, if cancer is found, their healthcare needs will be provided for.

How do men qualify to get a mammogram on the Buddy Bus?

Men who have an order from their physician for a screening mammogram can get screened on the bus.

Is there a number of women at my office who must qualify in advance for the Buddy Bus to come to our workplace?

Yes-we try to fill the Buddy Bus schedule for each day it visits your workplace. This varies by organization, request and need. Please fill out the form at baptistjax.com/buddy to request the bus and get more details.

Which counties are included?

Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns



If you have Medicare, do you get a free mammogram?

Here is more information about Medicare coverage of mammograms: https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/mammograms.





What percentage of women in our area have Medicare? (And what age group is that?) Will other insurance companies pay 100% or pay after a deductible or??

Medicare generally starts at age 65. Most insurance plans cover annual mammograms 100% starting at age 40, but we always recommend patients check their benefit plan