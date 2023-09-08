'I'm still excited!': Nassau County teachers ready for start of new school year

First Coast News asked the Nassau County school district what they've done to ensure overcrowding on school buses won't happen this year.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — More than three decades into teaching, a physical education teacher in Nassau County is still hyped for the start of a new school year.

"Thirty-two years of teaching and I'm still excited!" said Chris Pagel, who is also the Nassau Teachers' Association president. "Wow, what's wrong with me?"

Pagel says he and his fellow teachers at Wildlight Elementary School are as prepared as they can be for the first day.

"Just be ready to go with the flow because there's always a curveball," Pagel said.

To limit the curve balls for you, First Coast News asked the district what they've done to ensure overcrowding on school buses won't happen this year.

A district spokesperson answered saying they will not drive their school buses over capacity. She says: "If a bus is over capacity in the Nassau County School District, it will not depart and students will be transported on a bus with adequate space. Our goal is to ensure the safe transportation of all students who require a ride to or from school."

The district spokesperson says there are about 35 vacant school bus driver positions and more than half of students in the district, ride the bus. She says to notify the school district's transportation department if your child has never rode the bus before and plans to this year.

The spokesperson says there will be more than 950 new students this year.

"Can I ask you guys if you're excited for the first day of school?" First Coast News asked 6-year-old Isaiah who is going into the first grade.

"Not quite yet," Isaiah said.

First Coast News asked about his favorite subject.

"Recess," he answered.

No matter how your child is feeling about heading back to school, Pagel says teachers will make it a positive experience for their students.

"Whatever negatives, we have teachers," Pagel said. "By their very nature, we're going to make it positive. We're going to make it positive for the kids because that's why we're here."