Publix customers react to Neptune Beach store selling the $1.58 billion mega ball ticket; winner has not come forward yet

The winning numbers announced Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and a gold mega ball of 14. The winning ticket was sold at the Atlantic Blvd Publix location

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Check your ticket! One lucky person who bought a Mega Millions ticket from Publix on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach is now a billionaire. The winning numbers announced Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and a gold mega ball of 14.

The winner hasn't come forward yet but it's made other Publix customers feel a bit jealous about what they'd do if they won a billion dollars jackpot.

"I'm hoping I know someone that won so I can get like a million bucks or something," Briggs Hurley said.

The Publix store on Atlantic Blvd sold the jackpot-winning quick pick ticket worth $1.58 billion dollars.

"It brings a lot of joy to the community," Khari Aswad said.

Jacksonville Beach resident Leslie Brotman says she shops at the Neptune Beach Publix every day and her husband even bought a few lottery tickets.

"He keeps going back to checking them just to make sure he doesn't have the right numbers. We won $4," Leslie Brotman said.

Shoppers even told First Coast News, On Your Side what they'd do with the money if they had the golden ticket.

"I would go buy a house in Malibu. I'd buy a house here. I'd buy houses everywhere. I'd get a Ferrari," Briggs Hurley said.

"I would share with my family of course and then I would put it towards doing good in our community and our world," Brotman added.

"I'd buy probably a bigger boat," Doug Brown said.

Farah & Farah Attorney Khalil Farah says the winner should meet with an attorney before claiming the money and coming forward publicly.

"if somebody wins the lottery the first thing they need to do is meet with not just a lawyer but meet with a financial planner, CPA. I would get multiple lawyers. You may need one for the tax implications, you may need one for a trust, you may need one for your will, or your estate. I think getting all of those different professionals would be wise with the amount of money that Powerball was," Attorney Khalil Farah said.

Shoppers also have their own advice for the winner.

"Use it wisely, make a difference with it it's a good opportunity," Brotman said.

"In order to really get the full value of it, you got to spend it or invest it. One or the other," Jerry Hinton Jr. added.