First Coast News reached out to nine different school districts to ask if they have an excessive heat plan. Most districts have guidance on how to keep kids safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — There are extreme heat conditions across the First Coast.

First Coast News reached out to nine different school districts to ask if they have an excessive heat plan and most districts have guidance on how to keep your children safe.

First Coast News, On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Tim Deegan says, “make sure they’re given water versus soda.”

The weather forecast the last three days has been consistently hot with ‘feel like’ temperatures over 100 degrees. Deegan says these temperatures bring excessive heat warnings which is a step up from heat advisories.

“I was just really sweaty and it was really hot and it was crazy,” said Paisley Reavis.

Paisley started private school this week in Jacksonville and her younger sister is back in the classroom next week, attending school in Duval County.

Their father says so far, he’s received guidance on the excessive heat from his daughter, Paisley’s school.

“The schools are doing a great job by taking care and getting ahead of it and making sure they hydrate, hydrate, hydrate and I think it’s one of the biggest things staying ahead of the game,” said Joseph Reavis, Paisley's father.

St. Johns County and Clay County sent guidelines for a safe learning environment in extreme heat. Both districts have modified outdoor guidelines and suggest monitoring water intake for students.

Duval County Public Schools responded to First Coast News' request saying they’ll provide more information on heat-related plans when they have it to share.

Meanwhile, Paisley's younger sister, Piper Reavis is preparing for her return to class knowing it will be hot outside.

“It’s just going to be too much and I’m going to be sweating so bad when my mom picks me up from the car line,” said Piper.