Glynn County Health Department issues water advisories for several St. Simons Island beaches

The beaches that are under advisory have levels of the bacteria that are above the recommended standards. The beaches are not closed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Health Department has issued beach water advisories for several spots on St. Simons Island.

The Department of Natural Resources tests the water throughout the year for enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and some wildlife, according to officials.

The beaches that are under advisory have levels of the bacteria that are above the recommended standards. The beaches are not closed.

If you visit any of the beaches that are under advisory, the Health Department recommends that you do not swim or wade in the water. Additionally, fish and seafood should be carefully washed before being eaten.

The following beaches are under advisory: