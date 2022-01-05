Sail over to the Jacksonville Boat Show for family-friendly fun

The event will take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida Marine Association will hold the Jacksonville Boat Show on January 28-30.

The boat show is a family-friendly activity, offering water-related fun and education, according the Marine Association. Additionally, attendees will have access to deals on boats and boat accessories.

“The New Year will kick off with a splash at the 2022 Boat Show,” said Erin Johnson, North Florida Marine Association Administrative Director.

“Our region is a boater’s paradise, and at the show, boaters of all types and skill levels will find the vessels, accessories, resources, and information they need to enhance their on-water activities. We’re also very excited to offer seminars, kids’ activities, and more. This is a can’t-miss event for anyone who loves being out on the water!”

The boat show will run from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $15 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under; and $12 for seniors, military, and first responders with ID.

There will be food for purchase from vendors at the boat show.