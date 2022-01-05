x
Sail over to the Jacksonville Boat Show for family-friendly fun

The event will take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.
Credit: North Florida Marine Association
The Boat Show will offer three days of water-related fun, family-friendly activities, and educational seminars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida Marine Association will hold the Jacksonville Boat Show on January 28-30.

The event will take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The boat show is a family-friendly activity, offering water-related fun and education, according the Marine Association. Additionally, attendees will have access to deals on boats and boat accessories.

“The New Year will kick off with a splash at the 2022 Boat Show,” said Erin Johnson, North Florida Marine Association Administrative Director. 

“Our region is a boater’s paradise, and at the show, boaters of all types and skill levels will find the vessels, accessories, resources, and information they need to enhance their on-water activities. We’re also very excited to offer seminars, kids’ activities, and more. This is a can’t-miss event for anyone who loves being out on the water!”

The boat show will run from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

Admission is $15 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under; and $12 for seniors, military, and first responders with ID.

There will be food for purchase from vendors at the boat show. 

The event is sponsored by VyStar Credit Union.

For more information about the Jacksonville Boat Show, click here.

