Glynn County police looking to identify 3 wanted for questioning in Walmart theft

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help from the community identifying three people wanted for questioning regarding a theft at a Brunswick Walmart.

The theft happened Jan. 2 at 5:40 p.m. at the Walmart located at 150 Altama Connector, according to a Facebook post from GCPD. The suspects are accused of shoplifting a suitcase, then distracting the sporting goods cashier, allowing them to take the cash drawer from the register, the post says.

The suspects are believed to have committed similar thefts at other stores across Southeast Georgia, according to the post. The license plate for the vehicle pictured below has a Savannah address.

Anyone with information about the identities of the people pictured below is asked to call Officer Mitchell at 912-554-7800, ext. 5198 or email cmitchell@glynncounty-ga.gov. You can also contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7854.