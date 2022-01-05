x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Glynn County police looking to identify 3 wanted for questioning in Walmart theft

The suspects are accused of shoplifting a suitcase, then distracting the sporting goods cashier, allowing them to take the cash drawer from the register, police say.
Credit: Glynn County Police Department
The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help from the community identify three people wanted for questioning in relation to a theft at a Brunswick Walmart.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help from the community identifying three people wanted for questioning regarding a theft at a Brunswick Walmart.

The theft happened Jan. 2 at 5:40 p.m. at the Walmart located at 150 Altama Connector, according to a Facebook post from GCPD. The suspects are accused of shoplifting a suitcase, then distracting the sporting goods cashier, allowing them to take the cash drawer from the register, the post says.

The suspects are believed to have committed similar thefts at other stores across Southeast Georgia, according to the post. The license plate for the vehicle pictured below has a Savannah address.

Anyone with information about the identities of the people pictured below is asked to call Officer Mitchell at 912-554-7800, ext. 5198 or email cmitchell@glynncounty-ga.gov. You can also contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7854.

Credit: Glynn County Police Department
The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help from the community identify three people wanted for questioning in relation to a theft at a Brunswick Walmart.
Credit: Glynn County Police Department
The Glynn County Police Department is attempting to identify suspects wanted for questioning in a Walmart theft. The pictured suspect vehicle's license plate is linked to a Savannah address.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY G22-00346 Theft The Glynn County Police Department needs your help to identify the pictured persons...

Posted by Glynn County Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

RELATED: 18-year-old identified as victim in deadly Selden Park shooting, Glynn County police say

RELATED: Exclusive: Jacques Battiste talks about making history as Glynn County's first Black police chief

In Other News

Father charged with murder of Jacksonville football star Otis Anderson Jr. enters plea of not guilty