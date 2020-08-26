Now Hiring: Amazon, UPS Freight, JetBlue

UPS Freight is hiring people to work as part-time dockworkers, the listing says it is a physical position that involves moving freight into and out of trailers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Amazon is looking for an area manager. According to the job ad, as an area manager, you will have the opportunity to lead and develop your own team of Amazon Associates; one of your main focuses will be motivating, mentoring, and coaching your team. Preferred qualifications include a bachelor's degree in engineering, operations or a related field. Also, more than three years in management in a manufacturing, production or distribution environment is preferred. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

UPS Freight is hiring people to work as part-time dockworkers, the listing says it is a physical position that involves moving freight into and out of trailers in a timely manner, by handling the freight manually or using a forklift or hand truck. Forklift experience is not required but preferred. Dockworkers must be able to work days, nights, and or weekends and overtime hours.

JetBlue is hiring for an airport operations officer. This position will be located at the Jacksonville airport. You will be responsible for tagging, lifting and handling customers' luggage and preparing the airplane for flight. Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance are included in the benefits package for this job.