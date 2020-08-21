Now Hiring: Bite Squad, Comcast

Comcast is currently accepting applications for Inbound Sales Call Center Representatives in Jacksonville. The company is hiring for about two dozen open positions.

Bite Squad is looking to hire 200 new drivers in the Jacksonville area.

The company specializes in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Bite Squad provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. Bite Squad says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately.

Requirements for applicants include a valid driver's license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible.

Comcast is currently accepting applications for Inbound Sales Call Center Representatives in Jacksonville. The company is hiring for about two dozen open positions.

Inbound Sales Representatives are responsible for working with customers directly over the phone to promote and sell Comcast products and services, including customers wanting to set up new service, transfer service from one address to another or add a new product to their existing services.

Comcast offers competitive pay and benefits that start on the first day of employment, including insurance, free Xfinity television and internet.