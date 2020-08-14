Now Hiring: Local hospitals hiring 200 nurses

As part of this initiative, 200 full-time and part-time Registered Nurse positions are available with benefits and competitive pay.

Memorial Hospital and Orange Park Medical Center plan to hire 200 nurses over the next four months.

According to hospital administrators, since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospitals have avoided layoffs and furloughing its full-time workforce. Now, the hospital is hiring nurses, technicians, and other front-line positions.

“We are looking to fill a variety of positions within nursing, respiratory therapy, social workers, and more. Other departments are also looking to restore to pre-pandemic staffing levels,” says Brad Coburn, Vice President of Human Resources at Orange Park Medical Center. “We are looking to recruit high-quality candidates through a variety of job fairs, virtual hiring events, and in-person interviews.”