Now Hiring: Allied Universal hiring more than 150 security professionals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Allied Universal is hiring more than 150 security professionals in Jacksonville. Recruiters say they are looking for all levels of experience to fill all shifts. Pay ranges from $9 an hour to $18 per hour based on position and experience. Allied is hosting a career fair Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its branch office on Belfort Road. You can also apply online and interview virtually.

The United States Postal Service in Jacksonville has an opening posted for a City Carrier Assistant. It pays $17.29 an hour. According to the job description, you would be sorting mail and helping deliver it, too. This job does require that you take an exam.