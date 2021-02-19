Now Hiring: Allied Universal hiring more than 150 security professionals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Allied Universal is hiring more than 150 security professionals in Jacksonville. Recruiters say they are looking for all levels of experience to fill all shifts. Pay ranges from $9 an hour to $18 per hour based on position and experience. Allied is hosting a career fair Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its branch office on Belfort Road. You can also apply online and interview virtually.
The United States Postal Service in Jacksonville has an opening posted for a City Carrier Assistant. It pays $17.29 an hour. According to the job description, you would be sorting mail and helping deliver it, too. This job does require that you take an exam.
If you want to work from home, a company called Computershare has an opening posted for a Seasonal Customer Resolution Specialist. The job pays $17 an hour with weekends off. According to the posting, all the necessary equipment is provided and shipped to your house. You do have to go through a three-week training class.