Now Hiring: Goodwill Industries of North Florida planning to fill 58 positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Goodwill Industries of North Florida is looking for people with a positive attitude and willingness to show up and put in a good day's worth of work.
The non-profit is planning to fill 58 positions including:
- Sales associates
- College Success Coach
- Irrigation technician
- E-commerce positions
- Donation center attendants
- Drivers
For a list of all available jobs, click here.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host job fairs from both 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 and 4:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:
- Concessions Manager
- Concessions Floor Supervisor
- Warehouse Manager
- Suite Attendant
- Concessions Workers
- Concessions Cook
- Bartender
- Warehouse Worker
- Party Deck Attendant
- Vending Hawker
- Line Cook
- Kitchen Utility
- Cashier
- Keg Operator
- Office Coordinator
- Clean Team
Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com
Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.
Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the Home Plate Gate at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.