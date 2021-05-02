x
Now Hiring: Goodwill Industries of North Florida planning to fill 58 positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Goodwill Industries of North Florida is looking for people with a positive attitude and willingness to show up and put in a good day's worth of work. 

The non-profit is planning to fill 58 positions including:

  • Sales associates
  • College Success Coach
  • Irrigation technician
  • E-commerce positions 
  • Donation center attendants 
  • Drivers

For a list of all available jobs, click here.

Credit: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host job fairs from both 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 and 4:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 121 Financial Ballpark. 

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for: 

  • Concessions Manager 
  • Concessions Floor Supervisor 
  • Warehouse Manager 
  • Suite Attendant 
  • Concessions Workers 
  • Concessions Cook 
  • Bartender 
  • Warehouse Worker 
  • Party Deck Attendant 
  • Vending Hawker
  • Line Cook
  • Kitchen Utility
  • Cashier
  • Keg Operator 
  • Office Coordinator
  • Clean Team 

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com 

Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. 

Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the Home Plate Gate at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

 

