Now Hiring: Goodwill Industries of North Florida planning to fill 58 positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Goodwill Industries of North Florida is looking for people with a positive attitude and willingness to show up and put in a good day's worth of work.

The non-profit is planning to fill 58 positions including:

Sales associates

College Success Coach

Irrigation technician

E-commerce positions

Donation center attendants

Drivers

For a list of all available jobs, click here.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host job fairs from both 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 and 4:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Concessions Manager

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Manager

Suite Attendant

Concessions Workers

Concessions Cook

Bartender

Warehouse Worker

Party Deck Attendant

Vending Hawker

Line Cook

Kitchen Utility

Cashier

Keg Operator

Office Coordinator

Clean Team

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com

Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.