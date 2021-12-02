Now Hiring: Job tips for military veterans looking for work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're a military veteran out of work right now or maybe you just want to start something new, the Wounded Warrior Project has some tips to help you and your family members find a new job in this new year:
- Ensure your military skills translate into civilian job requirements when updating your resume and LinkedIn profile. For example, if you were a supply sergeant, write instead that you were a logistics manager.
- Network with former colleagues, relatives, neighbors, and friends. Use job boards and social media beyond LinkedIn to expand your reach.
- Embrace the changing employment landscape. Many traditional jobs have pivoted to remote positions, providing opportunities not previously available to military families. Once the pandemic subsides, these jobs may remain remote, revert to in-person office positions, or become hybrid.
- Don’t assume you can make a lateral move. You may have to accept a lower-level position and reestablish yourself to secure a new opportunity. If this is the case, make sure the employer has a process for promotions.
- Adjust to the new normal of virtual job interviews. Ensure your background is uncluttered, the camera’s focus is on you, and that your attire is as professional as an in-person interview.
- Survey the employment landscape like a military exercise, and understand which industries provide opportunity. For example, tech employers or organizations that provide services (e.g., transportation and delivery) will continue to prosper.