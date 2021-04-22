'Unjustified, unlawful, unnecessary': Family attorney of man killed by JSO at hotel says charges could be brought against officer

Michael Hughes, a 32-year-old father of two, was shot and killed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on March 30. His family says he was mentally ill.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a man shot and killed by police last month in Jacksonville is sharing new information about their attorney's independent investigation into the case.

Michael Hughes, a 32-year-old father of two, was shot and killed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at the Quality Inn on Youngerman Circle March 30. His family says he was mentally ill.

Attorney Marwan Porter and members of Hughes' family are giving a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update in the case, with new information into the investigation, according to a news release.

In a news conference earlier this month, Hughes' family demanded the release of any police bodycam or dashcam video related to the shooting, along with any surveillance video from the hotel.

First Coast News reached out to the State Attorney's Office regarding the release of bodycam footage from the shooting incident. They sent us a copy of a letter to JSO Chief Scott Dingee, saying in part "Given the facts and circumstances known at this time, the State Attorney's Office has determined that the release of the body-worn camera footage would not impair the integrity of our investigation."

Police say Hughes attacked an officer with a Taser during a domestic call. JSO said a fight between Hughes and the officers lasted for more than a minute, during which police said Hughes shouted "I'm going to kill you!"

Officer J.H. Wing began firing his gun at Hughes when he said Hughes went for his Taser. After the first shot, police said Hughes continued to advance, and the officer shot again multiple times.

Hughes was then handcuffed before officers gave him CPR, JSO said. Hughes died at the scene.