Need a job? 3 job fairs are coming to Jacksonville

The next Jacksonville Hiring Event is happening Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for a job, there are a few hiring events happening Jacksonville over the next few months with hundreds of jobs available, according to a news release from Job News USA.

The next Jacksonville Hiring Event is happening Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Jacksonville. Two more job fairs are scheduled for July 22 and Aug. 27.

Job seekers must pre-register and select a time slot to attend by emailing jacksonville@jobnewsusa.com

Employers looking for new hires call 904-296-3006 for additional information regarding booths.

All participants must wear a face mask to attend and must follow social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility. Participants are urged by Job News USA to stay him if they are feeling sick, to avoid shaking hands with other and to avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth during the event.

Companies hiring at the events include: