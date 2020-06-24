Need a job? 3 job fairs are coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for a job, there are a few hiring events happening Jacksonville over the next few months with hundreds of jobs available, according to a news release from Job News USA.
The next Jacksonville Hiring Event is happening Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Jacksonville. Two more job fairs are scheduled for July 22 and Aug. 27.
Job seekers must pre-register and select a time slot to attend by emailing jacksonville@jobnewsusa.com
Employers looking for new hires call 904-296-3006 for additional information regarding booths.
All participants must wear a face mask to attend and must follow social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility. Participants are urged by Job News USA to stay him if they are feeling sick, to avoid shaking hands with other and to avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth during the event.
Companies hiring at the events include:
- GATE: Managers in Training, IT Help Desk, Accounting Clerk, Assistant Store Managers in Training, Store Associates, Food Service Associates
- Bankers Life: Entry Level Financial Advisors, Insurance Agents, Insurance Customer Service Representatives
- Circle K: Customer Service Representatives, Assistant Managers, Store Managers
- City of Jacksonville / City of Jacksonville – Military Affairs: Veteran Services, Various City Positions
- Cypress Village: Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Nurses (RN), Servers, Cooks, Bakers, Resident Care Associates (RCA)
- Enhanced Resource Centers: Mortgage Customer Services & Sales Agents, Call Center Recovery Agents, Payroll, IT Security, Systems Engineers, Database Administrator II
- G4S: Armed and Unarmed Security Officers
- Heavy Equipment Colleges of America: Admissions Representatives, Equipment Trainer, Career Services Representatives
- InterActive Government / Florida Employment Support Program: Veteran Services and Resume Assistance
- LeaderQuest: Career Training Consultants, Technical Instructors
- Military Sealift Command: Communications/IT, Marine Engineering, DeckHands/Seamanship, Logistics/Storekeeping, Culinary/Stewards
- Morrison Healthcare at UF Health: Cooks (Full Time & Part Time), Food Service Workers (Part Time), Patient Dining Associates, Patient Dining Supervisor
- Navy Exchange / Navy Lodge: Food Service - Servers & Prep Cooks, Customer Service Clerks, Cashiers, Sales Clerks, Housekeeping Lead, Housekeepers, Janitors, Gardener, Manicurist, Computer Systems App Administrator, Lead Application Admin, Sr. Window Server Technician, Computer Analysts, Computer Network Specialist/VOIP, Assistant Web Producer, Assistant Inventory Planner, Sr. Merchandise & Promotional Analysts, Assistant Buyer, Associate Merchandise Financial Planner, Architect/Engineer (Facility Design & Construction), EEO Education/ADR Manager, EEO Affirmative Action Employment Manager, EEO Disability Manager, EEO Disability Program Specialist, Senior Auditor
- ProLogistix: Reach & Cherry Picker Forklift Driver, Quality Assurance Specialists, Order Pickers, Contract Marketing Assistant,
- Remedy Workforce Specialists: Forklift Operators, Warehouse Associates, Manufacturing Technicians, Assemblers and Fabricators, HR Professionals, Inside Sales Representatives, Certified Forklift Trainer, CDL Drivers
- RemX: Shipping and Receiving Supervisor, Full Cycle Shipping Associates, Bookkeeper - Junior Accountant, Machinist, Repair Technician, Quality Systems Engineer, Tooling Engineer, Field Services Engineer
- ResourceMFG: Vinyl Graphics Technicians, Cycle Counters, Window Tint Technicians, Equipment Operators, Manufacturing Quality Technicians, Maintenance Mechanic, Quality Assurance Technician,
- Shipyard Staffing: Welders, Pipefitters, Shipfitters, Marine Painters, Painters, Outside Machinists, Insulators, Sheet Metal Mechanics, Sheet Metal Fitters
- Superior Fence & Rail of North Florida: Lead Commercial Fence Installer, Lead Residential Fence Installer, Commercial Fence Installers, Residential Fence Installers
- The Vistakon Research Clinic / PRA Health Sciences: Research Participants