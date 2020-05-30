Now Hiring: GuideWell looking for 1,200 licensed health insurance agents

Candidates can choose between working remotely from home or in one of the company’s statewide offices.

GuideWell, the parent company of Florida Blue, is hiring 1,200 licensed health insurance agents to prepare for the fall open enrollment period. Candidates can choose between working remotely from home or in one of the company’s statewide offices.

These are full-time temporary contractor positions that start between June and September. Those who are hired will work through December. Pay is $17 an hour plus commission. Candidates must have a 215 or 240 health insurance license.