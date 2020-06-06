Now Hiring: Enhanced Resource Centers allows you to work from home

ERC is looking for call center collections agents and recovery representatives to join the team. In some customer service roles, you can work from home.

Enhanced Resource Centers (ERC) has offices in Jacksonville and is described as a passionate and innovative company.

"We are a BPO outsourcing center. Meaning we're kind of like a one-stop shop. We do everything from collections to providing customer service to also having different types of technologies," Al Teel, the lead director, said.

Teel says the company is looking for call center collections agents and recovery representatives to join the team. In some of these roles, like the customer service agent position, you can work from home.

"People that bring energy and have a certain level of focus, not afraid to grind and really go in and push it to the limit with their performance," he said.

The collections agent job requires no experience, but prior experience in collections or sales is a plus. Successful completion of a computer assessment is required. Teel says it's important you're able to provide great customer service in this position.

"Along with helping them to come up with different types of solutions, payment arrangements, to help them pay off their account," he said.

The recovery representative position is full time and pays up to $14.50 an hour with monthly bonus potential. You must have effective communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills.

"We understand that these are hard times," he said. "So, we definitely want to build our customers up. Build that repour with them."

Teel says ERC is a fun place to work and supports job growth.

"We understand as a company that our employee is the number one."