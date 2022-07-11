Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance

Deputies say Jacquelyn Markham disappeared Dec. 14 of 2000, just before Christmas.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance.

NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.

He did not make a purchase at either store, but instead spoke to both store clerks and stated the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office needs to search the woods behind Jackie Markham’s house, NCSO says.

Deputies say Jacquelyn Markham disappeared on Dec. 14 of that same year just before Christmas. She was supposed to make a trip to Tampa to see her family and her grandchildren, but never made it there.

NCSO says her family received a call that she was missing and had not shown up for work. When deputies arrived at her home in Nassau County, they say they found nothing had been disturbed. Markham’s purse was eventually discovered along the side of Evergreen Road in Jacksonville.

Several individuals have been interviewed over the years, but no one has been charged in her disappearance and her body has never been found.