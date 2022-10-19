Generated images released of man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site

Investigators were able to recover about 90% of the man's body. The team determined he was either African-American or mixed race and between the ages of 35 and 50.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.

After human remains were discovered during construction in Palm Coast earlier this year, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has released computer generated images to help identify the man.

The unidentified man's body was found in July during the building of the Toscana subdivision off New Kinds Road in Flagler County. Investigators were able to recover about 90% of the man's body, according to FCSO.

Teaming up with an anthropology team from the University of South Florida, law enforcement was able to generate images of what the man's face likely looked like. The team determined the man was either African-American or mixed race and between the ages of 35 and 50-years-old at the time of his death. No other physical traits have been determined so far in the investigation, officials said.

Dr. Erin Kimmerle’s team from the Florida Institute of Anthropology and Applied Science at USF created two potential recreations of the man's face, one with facial hair and one without.

Investigators have not determined the cause of death at this time and they have not ruled out the potential of foul play. However, officials said the man does not match any missing people reported to FCSO. The hope is that the images could lead to tips that will help to identify the man.

“We knew that it was going to take some time to identify this man,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are now one step closer with a lot of work still to be done. These kinds of cases take time to solve, especially considering how the remains were found. Our Cold Case detectives and Dr. Kimmerle’s team have done terrific work getting us to this point. We’re hoping someone recognizes these images as someone they may know."

One of those steps is DNA testing. FCSO’s Cold Case Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to develop a DNA profile for the man's remains. The profile can then be compared to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System or 'CODIS' database. This will allow law enforcement to compare the man's profile to those on file, potentially identifying him.