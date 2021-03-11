Nassau County judge approves 16 motions by defense to supress evidence in Kessler trial

YULEE, Fla — Judge James H. Daniel granted 16 motions that will prevent the prosecution from introducing certain evidence and testimony in the upcoming trial against Kimberly Kessler.
Kessler is charged with murder in the 2018 disappearance of Nassau County mother and hairstylist Joleen Cummings. Cummings' body has never been found.
The defense made 19 motions regarding evidence being introduced in court on Nov. 2.
Earlier this month, Judge Daniel allowed the prosecution to talk about searches Kessler allegedly made on the internet. Searches reportedly include things like, "How to use a tourniquet," "injecting advice," "Florida female murderers," and "Jolene Cummings ... I have vanished."
However, the judge denied the prosecution from using a report created at the behest of prosecutors to test the hypothesis that a “Black + Decker 9-inch electric carving knife would not cut through human bone at the neck and extremities due to the weakness of the knife motor and the fragility of the blade."
On Wednesday, the judge addressed several other motions, granted the defense's request to surpress the following:
- Statements Kessler allegedly made to Nassau County inmates Brenda Brown and Molly Case
- Evidence regarding Kessler's previous employment at Great Clips Hair Salon in Jacksonville
- Testimony or statements from Kessler's former boyfriends Tom Sims, Anthony Glandt, Keith McCloud and Mark Anthony Trombetta
- Statements or evidence from Club 14 Fitness member Erin Weems
- Statements Kessler alleged made to Tiffany Rhoden, Misty Pennington, Christine Elderkin, Brandalyn Jones, Regina Edge, Deanna Evans, Mary Dileo, Amy Pohlman and/or Patti Laguhlin
- Evidence, testimony or references to two machetes in Joleen Cummings' Ford Explorer
- Evidence, testimony or references to Kessler's any other aliases other than Jennifer Sybert
- Evidence, testimony or references to Kessler's alleged possession of a falsely obtained passport
- Evidence, testimony or references to four wigs stored at Storage on Sadler storage facility
- Evidence, testimony or references to a disposed purple latex glove found "In a small strip of woods behind Tangles Hair Salon"
- Evidence or testimony by "a deputy" of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office regarding his association with Kessler