Nassau County judge approves 16 motions by defense to supress evidence in Kessler trial

The motions were to prevent prosecution from using several items as evidence such as her alleged false passport and machetes found in Joleen Cummings' vehicle.

YULEE, Fla — Judge James H. Daniel granted 16 motions that will prevent the prosecution from introducing certain evidence and testimony in the upcoming trial against Kimberly Kessler.

Kessler is charged with murder in the 2018 disappearance of Nassau County mother and hairstylist Joleen Cummings. Cummings' body has never been found.

The defense made 19 motions regarding evidence being introduced in court on Nov. 2.

Earlier this month, Judge Daniel allowed the prosecution to talk about searches Kessler allegedly made on the internet. Searches reportedly include things like, "How to use a tourniquet," "injecting advice," "Florida female murderers," and "Jolene Cummings ... I have vanished."

However, the judge denied the prosecution from using a report created at the behest of prosecutors to test the hypothesis that a “Black + Decker 9-inch electric carving knife would not cut through human bone at the neck and extremities due to the weakness of the knife motor and the fragility of the blade."

On Wednesday, the judge addressed several other motions, granted the defense's request to surpress the following: