'It needs to be more well lit': UNF students react to crime reported on popular campus walkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, the University of North Florida issued a crime alert saying a student reported being grabbed and fondled by a man on campus and fondled early Sunday morning near Osprey Fountains Residence Hall.

UNF students living in Osprey Fountains say they want more safety features like better lighting and security cameras.

"I think it needs to be more well lit," UNF Student Isabelle Kelly said.

The wooden boardwalk noted in UNF's warning to students is a long walkway connecting the Osprey Fountains housing complex to campus and is used by hundreds of students every day. The boardwalk has overhead lights and a few emergency blue light poles, but UNF student Ansonia Brown says it's not enough to keep the boardwalk well lit.

"Especially when it gets later, the lights are off so I have my flashlight on," student Ansonia Brown said.

According to the warning from the University Police Department, around 12:30am Sunday, while walking on the wooden bridge from the Osprey Fountains headed to Osprey Hall, a student reported being grabbed by a man who forced the victim to sit down with him. The victim reported screaming for help. The alert says the suspect forcibly held and fondled the victim who was let go after about 15 minutes.

There are benches along the boardwalk but students say at times it’s hard to see if anyone is sitting there.

"It's kind of further off back off the boardwalk a little bit. It's get a little bit deeper into the woods area too. I've definitely walked up and never expected to see when someone there and they're definitely there," Kelly said.

Sophomore Brandon Hummel says he hopes the university responds by upgrading the safety of the boardwalk.

"Hopefully, we get some like under rail lights or a light over in that alcove to make us feel a little bit more safe and a lot more secure," Sophomore Brandon Hummel said.