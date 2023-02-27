Providence alum Patric Young gives Stallions prep talk as they prep for the Final Four

The Stallions are practicing on the campus of the University of North Florida to get more familiar with an arena environment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Providence Stallions are now just two wins away from winning FHSAA class 3A boys basketball state championship. It's an accomplishment Providence alum Patric Young knows something about.

Young led the Stallions to the state title 13 years ago and Monday before the Stallions tipped off practice he shared the key to making that happen again this season.

“Things that a champion does, envision yourself already hoisting that trophy and of course there's a lot of work to get done but there's no reason this year your name can't be etched in that," says Young.

"You guys have earned every single moment to being here right now. You guys got an opportunity to go be champions. You got 32 minutes coming up. What can you be doing right now, every day as you're focusing and preparing for this game to be champions."

Jim Martin's squad returned all the players from a team that lost in the regional finals to the eventual state champions Florida State University High School last season.

If history repeats itself, coach Martin told First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter, they've won the state title every time they've practiced at UNF before heading to Lakeland.

Providence will face Windermere Prep, a team coached by one of Martin's former assistants, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the 3A state semi-finals.