UNF Students will pay more for housing after board approves rates increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students at The University of North Florida will pay more for on campus housing, after the university’s board of trustees unanimously approved a rate increase Monday morning.

Housing prices will change starting next semester, but for students already grappling with the cost of school, some are worried this will add more finical strain to students.”

“I decided to live on campus one because of the cost, and that it would be a lot easier to go here since I live far away," Angel Alexander, a freshman majoring in Social Work said.

Compared to other public state universities like the University of Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville, UNF offers the cheapest university-housing option for students.

But even with the low price, students like Grace Tompkins says she must work three jobs to afford her apartments in the Flats at UNF.

“I’m constantly working so I don’t get to go out too much and even if I did, I have to watch what I can do with my friends so I don’t spend too much and go over my monthly budget," Grace Tompkins, a Junior studying Art History Major, said.

The rate increase means mean housing at UNF will go up 4.25% each year for the next three years. For the cheapest rooms students will pay $74 more next semester, the most expensive housing option will increase $220.

The University points to evolving market conditions and growing demand for student housing as the reasons for the increase.

Conner Smith, a freshman says he understands the motive, but he’s expecting it to limit his housing options for the rest of his time on campus.

“There definitely is demand, I had a friend who couldn’t get in the spring semester, so I see why they are increasing it but it still, it still sucks," Connor Smith, a Freshman majoring in Construction Management major, said.