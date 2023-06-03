UNF says student's claim of sexual assault on campus was false

Earlier this month, the university issued a crime alert advising that a student reported being grabbed and fondled by a man on campus.

The University of North Florida says the incident reported to police earlier this month about a victim being fondled by the Osprey Fountains did not actually occur.

Earlier this month, the university issued a crime alert advising that a student reported being grabbed and fondled by a man on campus and fondled early Sunday morning near Osprey Fountains Residence Hall.

As a result of the initial allegations, a warning was sent to the UNF campus community on March 6.

"After an extensive investigation by the University Police Department and further interviewing of the complainant, it was determined that the incident did not occur, and the case has been referred to the Dean of Students Office," said UNF in a press release. "... it is a serious offense to make a false police report as it wastes valuable University resources and delegitimizes police reports made in good faith."

First Coast News asked if the student who reported the attack is facing consequences, however, UNF says "due to the Federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, we can't discuss the incident any further than we did in the update.”

According to the warning from the University Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, while walking on the wooden bridge from the Osprey Fountains headed to Osprey Hall, the student reported being grabbed by a man who forced the victim to sit down with him.