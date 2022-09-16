JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021

Nearly 57% were reportedly opioid related

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.

Michele Holbrook and Rebecca Sheller spoke to First Coast News about how their sons died from drug use. Holbrook's son was 28 and Sheller's son was 24 when they died.

Drug use can break families apart, but the two know all too well how it feels to lose a loved from an overdose. Despite their loss, the two found comfort knowing they are not alone.

"I know for a fact that another parent does not want to go through what Rebecca and I have gone through," Holbrook said.

Sheller expressed how it would be a disservice to her community if she didn't speak out about combating drug abuse and addiction. That's why she's adamant about people carrying the tools to save lives during an emergency.