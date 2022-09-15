Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters talked about their differences in how to fight Jacksonville's crime concerns.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff participated in an hour-long debate ahead of the November election.

The big topics include crime, community interactions and budget.

The event was held at Jacksonville Today or WJCT, in partnership with the Jacksonville Bar Association.

There were moments where you could feel tension as the two candidates expressed their perspectives on the topics, especially relating to crime.

Lakesha Burton, Democrat, argued that T.K. Waters, Republican, has worked in the violent crime unit for years, yet she says we are still the murder capital of Florida.

T.K. Waters argued Lakesha Burton doesn’t have the level of experience he has and doesn’t know all it takes to reduce crime.

“When you look at where we are in violent crime, he’s been in charge of the violent crime unit for the last seven years, and we’ve given him a lot of money, resources and technology and look at where we are,” said Burton.

“I expect for an opponent to say the things she said, but the truth about what’s going on, she doesn’t understand because she has never worked in those positions,” said T.K. Waters.

Burton and Waters started Thursday’s debate with crime in Jacksonville as the focus.

They later talked about the budget, which they both agreed to be transparent and community relations, which they vowed to improve.

Right now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency website shows there have been 88 criminal homicides in 2022 with 33 arrests.

Waters worked in the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit where he says his track record proves he’s the best candidate for sheriff.

“I worked in units where you can’t quit, and I would never quit, our community expects us to continue to work,” said Waters.

Waters says he plans to reduce crime by adding more police officers on the streets.

Meanwhile, Burton says her strength is community relations and building trust which she believes will reduce crime.

“We have to build trust, and we have to look at our violent crime problem from a different perspective and that’s one that will focus on education, prevention and intervention,” said Burton.

At the close of the debate, reporters asked both candidates if the other was qualified to be sheriff of Jacksonville.

“I’m not saying he’s not qualified, but I’m saying that the approach is ineffective, and we have to address this violent crime from a different approach and that’s a more comprehensive approach,” said Burton.

“That’s up to the people to make that decision,” said Waters.