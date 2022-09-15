Report: Woman threatens to shoot employee at Flagler Hospital

La-Kendra Price, 31, was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly making threats to a phone operator at Flagler Hospital and later resisting arrest, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

La-Kendra Price, 31, was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device.

According to an arrest report, around 10 a.m., Flagler Hospital reported receiving several threatening phone calls from Price. The hospital says that during the conversations, Price threatening to come to the hospital to shoot the phone operator.

The report says the St. Augustine Police Department used investigative techniques to locate Price near the Americus Bank located on US 1 South.

The report says while she was being taken into custody, Price resisted arrest and a stun gun technique was used to bring her under control.

The report says Price kicked multiple officers during the incident.