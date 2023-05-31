x
Paddleboarders on Jacksonville Beach pull man's body from water

JFRD responded to a person dead at the scene Wednesday morning. Police have not confirmed the identity of the person.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a drowning on Jacksonville Beach Wednesday morning. About 100 yards offshore, paddleboarders noticed a body and called emergency responders. First responders arrived at the scene around 10:24 a.m. and pronounced the person dead.

The Coast Guard has been searching for a missing 19-year-old teen, Curtis Newkirk Jr., since he went missing in the ocean at Jacksonville Beach on Sunday. Police have not confirmed the identity of the person found dead Wednesday.

