Jax Beach lifeguards revive man after drowning as search for missing swimmer continues

First responders took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The recovery operation is continuing for a 19-year-old man who went missing in the ocean at Jacksonville Beach Sunday night.

Plus, heroic lifeguards rescued a man who almost drowned at the beach Monday morning on what’s been a busy Memorial Day.

It was a scary moment as emergency trucks pulled up, sirens blaring, to the lifeguard station with a man on the back of the truck. He lost his pulse after drowning.

They saved his life, but still, the search for Curtis Newkirk, Jr. is weighing heavy on the hearts and minds of lifeguards.

Captain of the Volunteer Lifesaving Corp Tommy Cassaro jumped into action to perform CPR.

“That’s amazing,” Cassaro said. “That’s the best outcome that we could hope for.”

“You’re racing against death,” Cassaro said, “so any time you can be there and be that helping hand to someone, especially doing it for free and volunteering. It satisfies you on another level.”

In the water, there's a recovery operation underway for Newkirk, Jr. who went missing after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Coast Guard assisting in the search using aircraft and boats, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Cassaro said if water is pulling a swimmer away and there are no lifeguards around, you should call for help.

“In the sad instance of last night,” Cassaro said, “it was unfortunately after hours, so the first thing that we do is say, ‘Hey, go ahead and call 911.’”

During the day, Cassaro said, lifeguards on duty can help swimmers who might be in danger.

“Hopefully, you’re in front of a lifeguard tower,” Cassaro said. “If you’re not, yes please get a lifeguard’s attention. If you’re not near a lifeguard, you can call 911, they’re going to respond. They’re going to dispatch us out immediately for that.”