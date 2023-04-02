Minds of the Future Academy to hold fundraising gala

Jacksonville's Minds of the Future Academy offers a variety of programs for kids from pre-K3 through kindergarten as well as summer camp programs.

The school prides itself on offering a curriculum that includes STEM learning as well as the arts. On February 23rd Minds of the Future will host a black tie gala as a fundraiser for the school.

Today on GMJ, Rich Donnelly was joined by Dr. Cynthia Smith and Jason Tolbert to discus Minds of the Future as well as the upcoming gala.

More information about the black tie gala can be found here: https://mindsblacktieevent.com/