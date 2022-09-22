Mayor Curry to replace JTA board member Kevin Holzendorf after arrest for DUI

Holzendorf ran two red lights last Friday, driving under the influence, his arrest report said. He will be replaced on the JTA board by Stephanie Burch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry will be replacing 55-year-old Jacksonville Transportation board member Kevin Holzendorf after he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving.

Holzendorf failed to stop at two red lights at Monument Road and Interstate 295 around 2:10 a.m. September 16, according to an arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The officer who conducted the stop said Holzendorf smelled strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet while slurring his words with bloodshot, glassy eyes, the report continued.

Holzendorf told the officer it was 11:55 p.m. during the stop when it was 2:15 a.m. and said the date was "September 13, 14, 15 or 16." He began sobbing during the officer's instructions, the report said.

At 3:56 a.m. that night Holzendorf blew a.163 on the breathalyzer test, the report said.

Holzendorf had served on the JTA board since 2013.

When asked if Holzendorf would would be replaced, City of Jacksonville told First Coast News, "We can confirm that one-cycle legislation has been filed for a replacement."

Holzendorf will be replaced on JTA's board by Stephanie Burch according to a resolution introduced by Mayor Curry. Burch is a Duval County resident and term expires May 31, 2025.