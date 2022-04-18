Mask mandate lifted on public buses in Jacksonville following judge ruling

This comes after a federal judge, based out of Tampa, struck down the federal mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Masks will no longer be required on Jacksonville Transportation Authority buses and vehicles, according to a statement issued Monday night.

This will also include JTA transit hubs.

This comes after a federal judge, based out of Tampa, struck down the federal mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation. The judge said the CDC failed to justify its recent decision to extend the mandate into next month.

Full statement from JTA:

"In light of today’s court ruling and the TSA’s withdrawal of its security directives, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority will not require mask use while on JTA vehicles or inside our hubs."

However, JTA notes that the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks while in indoor public transportation settings.

If you're jumping on a plane, the Jacksonville International Airport says "it's awaiting official guidance from TSA" and will make an announcement at the appropriate time.