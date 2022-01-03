JTA, Duval County Public Schools announce partnership offering free rides on city buses for middle & high schoolers

All public, charter and private middle and high school students can take advantage of free public transportation Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County students in middle and high school can get a free ride to class on a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus starting Tuesday.

JTA, City Council Vice President Terrance Freeman and Duval County Public Schools will announce details of the My Ride To School program in a news conference Monday morning at 9:30. The partnership is a pilot program lasting through May 27, 2022.

All public, charter and private middle and high school students in Jacksonville can take advantage of free public transportation Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on days school is open.

Students can ride JTA fixed-route or First Coast Flyer buses for free by showing a valid school ID to the bus driver upon boarding. Masks are required on all JTA buses.

There are 34 JTA bus routes, including the First Coast Flyer bus rapid transit routes, with stops at or near local schools, according to JTA.

“I really appreciate JTA’s partnership in serving our students and families. Many of our families have firsthand experience with the difficulties we’ve encountered staffing our school buses over the year,” said DCPS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Diana Greene in a news release. “While we are not changing our service in anyway, this JTA partnership gives our parents another option to consider for getting their middle and high school students to school, back home, and even to afterschool jobs or other activities outside of school. I am thankful that JTA has stepped up to help us meet our challenges and serve the community.”

To plan your route, you can use google.com/maps or transportal.net. To view bus schedules, visit jtafla.com and click Ride JTA in the menu at the top.