Man shot, two in custody after shooting outside Westside bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK following a shooting incident at a Westside bar, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after midnight, officers reported that they responded to the Cocktails Bar & Lounge located in the 1500 block of Lane Ave. S in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, a victim was located and taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting took place outside in the parking lot and the two possible suspects were detained.
JSO says the suspects and victim may be related domestically.