Man shot, two in custody after shooting outside Westside bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK following a shooting incident at a Westside bar, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after midnight, officers reported that they responded to the Cocktails Bar & Lounge located in the 1500 block of Lane Ave. S  in reference to a person shot. 

Upon arrival, a victim was located and taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the shooting took place outside in the parking lot and the two possible suspects were detained.

JSO says the suspects and victim may be related domestically.

Credit: First Coast News