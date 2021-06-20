x
Man shot at apartment complex on University Boulevard

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of University Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting early Sunday morning in the University Park area of Jacksonville.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of University Boulevard North after receiving a call of a person shot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said. He was conscious but seriously wounded. First responders rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, JSO is working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

