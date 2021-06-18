Police: 1 hurt in Lake City shooting, suspect in custody

The victim was shot in the upper torso.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested after police say he shot a victim during an argument Thursday evening.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Hendrick Way.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses on the scene told police that a man and a woman were involved in a loud verbal argument when the victim approached to separate the two.

After separating the two, the suspect, identified as Marcus Jones, fired one shot from a handgun striking the victim, according to police.

On Friday, Jones turned himself in to the Lake City Police Department and surrendered the handgun that was used during the shooting.

He was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon possession of a firearm by a convicted felon discharging a firearm in public.