Shooting investigation underway in Baymeadows

A witness says the shooting happened at The Park At Avellino Apartments. JSO says two men fled the scene in a sedan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting investigation on Baymeadows Road Friday morning.

According to JSO, it took place at 4500 Baymeadows Rd. outside an apartment. A witness says it happened at The Park At Avellino Apartments around 6:30 a.m.

The witness described hearing three gun shots. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, JSO says. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police also found a second victim with a minor injuries, who was treated at the scene and released. The second victim is not believed to have been the target of the shooting, JSO says.

The suspects, two men, fled from the scene in a sedan, JSO says. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are handling the investigation.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.