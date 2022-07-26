Man deemed responsible for accident causing Clay County man to lose his legs charged with careless driving

The victim in the crash has burns on 93% of his body and has lost fingers and both legs. The other driver has now been charged with careless driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

The man deemed responsible for a multi-vehicle accident that caused a Clay County man to lose both legs and multiple fingers has been charged with careless driving, a police report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office shows.

It was reported previously that police say Clifford Ringer rear-ended 23-year-old Gavin Conroy's car, causing him to hit the car in front of him. Ringer was charged with one count of driving on a suspended license with serious bodily injury and one count of driving on a suspended license with third or subsequent conviction.

A new report shows that he has been charged with careless driving.

Ringer had four total offenses for driving on a suspended license, the report says.

Court records also show Ringer was charged with failure to obey a traffic control sign on July 5.

Conroy suffered burns on 93% of his body.

“His condition now, they’ve had to amputate several of his fingers, and they’ve had to amputate both of his legs," said Conroy’s aunt Stacie Whitlatch.